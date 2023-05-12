Tyler Police gets new Crime Scene Building

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2023 at 4:35 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Police Department has gotten a huge upgrade for their investigation efforts. They now have a new Crime Scene Building. According to our news partner KETK, In 2021, the Tyler City Council gave the department $275.000 to fund efforts for the new building. That locations previous tenant was an AT&T store. The new building has a specialized photography room. Also, the team added a garage to help with testing and processing of vehicles. Now the crime scene investigators can work several cases at one time. Which means that cases can get solved more quickly. The Tyler Police Department says the new crime scene lab wouldn’t have been possible without the people of Tyler and the city.

