Today is Friday May 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2023 at 9:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
The Mother: Jennifer Lopez stars as an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter in this new action film.

Queer Eye: Join the Fab Five for season 7 as they travel to New Orleans to help those in need of a fresh start.

Queen Cleopatra: Learn about Queen Cleopatra of Egypt, who ruled for 21 years, after taking the throne at age 17.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC