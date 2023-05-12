Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2023 at 9:58 am

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

The Mother: Jennifer Lopez stars as an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter in this new action film.

Queer Eye: Join the Fab Five for season 7 as they travel to New Orleans to help those in need of a fresh start.

Queen Cleopatra: Learn about Queen Cleopatra of Egypt, who ruled for 21 years, after taking the throne at age 17.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back