Texas mall victims include several members from two families

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2023 at 4:03 am
DALLAS (AP) — The eight people killed in a shooting at a mall near Dallas over the weekend represent a multicultural cross-section of the area’s increasingly diverse suburbs. They include two elementary school-age sisters, grades two and four. Their mother was hospitalized after the shooting. Also killed at Allen Premium Outlets were three members of a Korean American family, a couple and their son. Another son was wounded in the attack and is still in the hospital. Another victim was a 20-year-old security guard at the sprawling outdoor mall who previously worked at a clothing store there.



