Today is Friday May 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Despite cracks in Republican gun-rights wall, differences between states widen

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2023 at 4:02 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – There have been a few cracks in the predictable pattern of Republican-controlled states loosening gun laws while Democratic states tighten them in recent weeks. But it’s too soon to say the GOP is changing direction amid a record-setting pace for mass killings in the United States. A quick turnaround is unlikely for Republicans after decades of support for gun rights made the issue a cornerstone of the party. Nearly half the states have passed legislation this year related to gun policies or school safety, an Associated Press survey found. The bills are split roughly equally between Democratic-led states tightening gun restrictions and Republican-led states expanding gun rights.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC