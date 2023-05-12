House Republicans pass new asylum restrictions as Title 42 ends; Biden promises veto

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2023 at 4:04 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have passed a sweeping bill to build more U.S.-Mexico border wall and impose new restrictions on asylum seekers. The GOP proposal is a hard-line counter to President Joe Biden’s policies just as migrants are amassing along the border with the end of coronavirus pandemic restrictions. The bill has virtually no chance of becoming law. But it sets the House GOP’s message on the same day as the expiration of Title 42, a public health emergency rule used to expel migrants who entered illegally. It’s taken months for Republicans to reach a vote due to intraparty feuds over the legislation.

