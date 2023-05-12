Lainey Wilson triumphs at Academy of Country Music Awards

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2023 at 3:59 am

FRISCO (AP) — Chris Stapleton has won entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards on a night where Lainey Wilson was a dominant force. Wilson won album of the year and was a frequent performer onstage, singing “Grease” and collecting an award moments later, still breathless. Leading nominee HARDY collected four trophies during Thursday’s show. The show opened with Keith Urban performing “Texas Time.” The ACMs are being handed out at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco on Thursday. The easy banter between Garth Brooks, in his first hosting gig, and Dolly Parton carried the show’s early moments. The show streamed live on Amazon Prime.

