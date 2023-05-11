Today is Thursday May 11, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Mayim Bialik reportedly stepping back from ‘Jeopardy!’ over writers strike

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2023 at 3:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Jeopardy! Productions/Sony Pictures Television

Mayim Bialik is reportedly stepping away from her remaining installments of Jeopardy! in solidarity with the picketing WGA writers, according to Deadline.

The trade says she had a final week of shooting to go in season 39 of the beloved quiz show, but will now let alternating co-host and former Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings take the podium for those installments.

Jennings will close out this season's new shows starting Tuesday, May 16, and wrapping up Friday, May 19; as always, multiple episodes are filmed per day.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC