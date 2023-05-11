Tyler woman gets a 6 year prison sentence for injury to a child

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2023 at 3:01 pm

TYLER – A Tyler woman pleaded guilty Thursday to injury to a child and was given a six year prison sentence. According to our news partner KETK, authorities say that 27-year old Katelyn Schengeli endangered her four children by having them in living conditions they said were “extremely inadequate for children.”

At the time of her arrest in 2021, law officers said Schengeli was under the influence of alcohol. They were alerted to this by her 8-year-old son who found his mother unconscious and non responsive. Emergency personnel then found an 11-month-old infant in a crib covered in feces and 4 year-old twin girls locked inside of a large room with the door blocked.. The four children were removed from the home to a safe environment.

The children’s father Corey Evans was also arrested in 2021 and indicted as well on of four of counts of child endangerment. His outcome is still to be determined.

