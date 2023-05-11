Today is Thursday May 11, 2023
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray makes donations to Texas mall shooting victims

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2023 at 3:40 pm
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has made two donations to victims of a Texas mall shooting last weekend, including $15,000 to a young boy who lost his entire family.

Murray — who is from Allen, Texas, where the shooting occurred — also donated $10,000 to a general fund for victims of the shooting and shared the links with his 372,000 followers on Twitter. Among the victims at the outdoor shopping mall were three members of a Korean American family: a couple and one of their sons, who was 3. Another son was wounded, said Myoung-Joon Kim, head of mission at the Consulate of the Republic of Korea in Dallas. The parents were identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as Kyu Song Cho, 37, and Cindy Cho, 35.

Murray has played four seasons for the Cardinals and is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.



