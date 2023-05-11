‘Heartstopper’ creator Alice Oseman talks debut novel and teases season 2

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2023 at 12:06 pm

Netflix

Before season 2 of Netflix’s hit teen romance Heartstopper debuts this summer, fans in the U.S. can see where the story of Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson first began.



Solitaire, the 2014 debut novel from Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman, has a brand new edition now available in the U.S. for the first time.



“Now that Hearstopper has found such a huge audience and it's done so well, I know there are so many people who want to know more about Tori Spring, Charlie's older sister, who is the protagonist of Solitaire,” the British author tells ABC Audio. “So yeah, I'm really excited for people to get to experience that.”



The novel introduced the Nick and Charlie characters, played by Kit Connor and Joe Locke in the show. Jenny Walser plays Tori in the series and also voices the Solitaire audiobook.



Heartstopper fans will have even more to look forward to, with season 2 premiering on August 3, and volumes 5 and 6 of the graphic novels on the way. Oseman says there are “so many things” she’s excited for in season 2, but teases one thing in particular.



“So we're going to Paris,” she says. “And I feel like lots of people know that in Volume 3 of the books, the characters all go to Paris. So that's what we'll be doing in season 2, seeing the sights of Paris, drama in Paris ... We got to film in Paris, as well, so it looks stunning and I can't wait for people to see it.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back