Today is Thursday May 11, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


House Republicans aim to pass new asylum restrictions as Title 42 ends; Biden promises veto

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2023 at 9:52 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are seeking to pass a sweeping bill to build more U.S.-Mexico border wall and impose new restrictions on asylum seekers. The GOP proposal is a hard-line counter to President Joe Biden’s policies just as migrants are amassing along the border with the end of coronavirus pandemic restrictions. The bill has virtually no chance of becoming law. Democrats have a narrow hold on the Senate and have decried the aggressive measures in the GOP bill as “cruel” and “anti-immigrant.” Biden has indicated he’d veto it. The legislative package would return to many of the policies pursued by President Donald Trump, such as building walls along the border. The package also would restrict asylum.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC