City of Tyler approves demolition of former Tysen House

Posted/updated on: May 11, 2023 at 8:20 am
City of Tyler approves demolition of former Tysen HouseTYLER — The Tyler City Council approved a $58,000 contract with ERI Consulting Inc. on Wednesday for the demolition of the former Tysen House. According to our news partner KETK, the city said the abandoned property has been an ongoing problem and poses public health and public safety risks for community members and first responders. Since December 2021, the property has caught fire three times with four firefighters being injured during one of them. The most recent fire happened on April 28. The former Tysen House was ruled by the Planning Director to have no significant historical value. ERI Consulting will begin asbestos removal in six weeks and demolition will begin in eight weeks after abatement. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.



