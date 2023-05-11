In Brief: Andy Samberg’s animated ‘Digman!’ renewed, and more

Digman! -- the adult comedy series co-created by Saturday Night Live vet Andy Samberg, has been renewed at Comedy Central, according to Deadline. "Set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet," Digman! features the voice of Samberg as Rip Digman. Mitra Jouhari, Tim Robinson, Dale Soules, Guz Khan, Melissa Fumero and Tim Meadows round out the main voice cast. The season 1 finale of Digman! premiered Wednesday, May 10 on Comedy Central...

Animal Control has been picked up for a second season at Fox, according to Variety. The show’s premiere was the network’s most streamed scripted debut ever, drawing an estimated 4.5 million viewers across all platforms in its first three days of availability, per Fox. The Joel McHale-led series, about a group of animal control workers, also stars Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer, Alvina August, Kelli Ogmundson, and Gerry Dee...

Tracker, the new CBS drama starring Justin Hartley, will debut after the network’s telecast of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, the network announced on Wednesday. Hartley's first post-This Is Us series regular TV role, formerly titled The Never Game, features Hartley as, "a lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a 'reward seeker,' using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries, while contending with his own fractured family," per CBS...

Jacklyn Zeman, longtime General Hospital star has died at 70, according to a "heartbroken" tweet from the show's producer and director. Frank Valentini noted, "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work." Valentini concluded by saying, "Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey."...

