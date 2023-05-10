New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Eastern District of Texas

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2023 at 8:49 pm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Damien M. Diggs took office to become the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, which represents part of East Texas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Diggs was nominated by President Joe Biden on February 2, confirmed by the U.S. Senate on May 4 and took the oath of office on May 7. Diggs is from Frisco and is the chief federal law enforcement official in the Eastern District of Texas which includes 43 counties from the Texas-Oklahoma border to the Gulf of Mexico. The district has six fully staffed offices in Tyler, Lufkin, Texarkana, Beaumont, Plano and Sherman. Diggs is responsible for the prosecution of federal criminal offenses in the district, according to a release.

“I am honored to have been nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the Senate,” said Diggs. “I’m excited to continue serving the public in this role and ensuring that justice is served for the citizens in the 43 counties that make up the Eastern District of Texas.” He served as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Texas since 2018, worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Washington D.C. from 2012 to 2018 and was an attorney with the Department of Education from 2007 to 2012. Diggs received a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Towson University in 1998 and his law degree from American University’s Washington College of Law in 2003.

Go Back