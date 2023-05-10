75-year-old dies after 4-vehicle crash in Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2023 at 8:38 pm

TYLER — A 75-year-old man died after a four-vehicle crash in Tyler at the intersection of Pointe North Drive and WNW Loop 323, near the intersection of Highway 69. According to our news partner KETK, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of WNW Loop 323 around 3:08 p.m. on Wednesday. Jimmy Hayes, 75, of Tyler, died following the crash. The investigation determined that three vehicles were in the eastbound turn lane of Loop 323 waiting to turn north onto Pointe North Drive. Officials said that Hayes was heading eastbound in his Ford F-150 when he veered left and struck the rear vehicle stopped in the turn lane, causing it to hit the next two vehicles in front of it. Tyler Police said that one of the occupants of the other vehicles was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

