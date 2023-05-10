Today is Wednesday May 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


The CW announces finales for ‘Nancy Drew’ and ‘Riverdale’

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2023 at 4:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


'Riverdale' -- The CW Network

On Wednesday, The CW Network announced its plans to say goodbye to two of its most popular programs.

Both Nancy Drew and Riverdale's final seasons will kick off the evening of Wednesday, May 31, and the shows will wrap up on Wednesday, August 23, according to the network.

Nancy Drew, a modern-day adaptation of the bestselling teen gumshoe books, stars Kennedy McMann in the title role. It will wind up when its upcoming fourth season ends.

Riverdale, spun from the classic Archie comics and starring Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa and Camila Mendes, will be closing the books after its seventh season.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC