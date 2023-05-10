Today is Wednesday May 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


See Kathy Bates in new trailer to CBS’ ‘Matlock’ reboot

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2023 at 4:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CBS/Brooke Palmer

CBS dropped the first trailer to Matlock, the reboot with Oscar and Emmy winner Kathy Bates in the title role. "I'm Madaline Matlock, a lawyer. Yes, Matlock like the old TV show," she drawls.

Her expertise is met with skepticism, to say the least. "I need to be trained by senior partners, not senior citizens," huffs a young attorney played by Leah Lewis.

"There's this funny thing happens when women age," Bates says in voice-over. "We become damn near invisible. It's useful, because nobody sees us coming." To that end, she's seen feigning being flustered, and it gets her swiped into a secure building by a helpful employee.

The network teases Bates plays "a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm, where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases."

The show also stars Skye P. Marshall playing a high-ranking associate, and Jason Ritter playing the son of the head of the firm.

She Hulk: Attorney at Law executive producer and director Kat Coiro directed and produced the pilot episode of the reboot.

The original series starred the late Andy Griffith and ran for nine seasons from 1986 to 1992, six on NBC and a final three on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC