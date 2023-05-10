Today is Wednesday May 10, 2023
Momentum on Texas gun bill stalls in GOP-led legislature

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2023 at 4:00 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — Rare momentum in the Texas Capitol for a tougher gun law has flickered out, days after a mass shooting near Dallas left eight people dead. Republicans late Tuesday stalled a bill that would raise the purchase age for certain AR-style semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21 years old. That came after the legislation unexpectedly advanced out of a House committee this week. The move virtually assures that the GOP-controlled Legislature will in no major way restrict gun access after more mass shootings this year. Texas’ powerful gun lobby rushed into action to help thwart the bill with just weeks remaining in the legislative session.



