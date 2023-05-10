Today is Wednesday May 10, 2023
Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar announces first live performance in 20 years

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2023 at 3:33 pm
SGranitz/WireImage

Dogstar, the '90s alt rock band featuring actor Keanu Reeves on bass, has announced a live concert for the first time in 20 years.

The trio, which also includes guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose and drummer Rob Mailhouse, will perform at California's BottleRock Napa Valley festival, taking place May 26-28.

Dogstar released two albums, 1996's Our Little Visionary and 2000's Happy Ending, before breaking up in 2002. They announced their reunion last summer and have been teasing new music since.

During their BottleRock set, Dogstar will be playing new material from their forthcoming third album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



