SFA Board of Regents names interim president after Westbrook retires

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2023 at 2:22 pm

NACOGDOCHES – The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents accepted the retirement of President Steve Westbrook on Wednesday and named an interim president. Gina Oglesbee, vice president for finance and administration, will serve as interim president starting June 1. The university said she will not be a candidate for the permanent position. Oglesbee participated in the system affiliation evaluation process last fall, and the university said she has been closely involved with the transfer of management and control of the university into the UT system. She has been a part of the SFA community for over 20 years. “She is an ideal candidate to lead SFA in its transition to The University of Texas System,” SFA Board of Regents Chair Karen Gantt said. The search for the next president will be conducted by the UT Board of Regents after legislative approval for SFA’s affiliation with the system. The legislation currently awaits Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature.

