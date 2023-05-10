Tyler councilmembers sworn in, Mayor Pro-Tem selected

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2023 at 2:07 pm

TYLER – Three Tyler city councilmembers took their oaths of office on Wednesday morning. Newly-elected District 5 Councilmember Lloyd Nichols, re-elected District 1 Councilmember Stuart Hene and re-elected District 3 Councilmember Shirley McKellar were sworn into office and District 6 Councilmember Brad Curtis was elected Mayor Pro Tem. This will be Lloyd Nichols’ first term as a Tyler councilmember. He came to Tyler in 2000 while working as Area Vice President for Luby’s Cafeteria. In 2007, Lloyd left Luby’s and opened The Diner, which he operated for 15 years before selling it in 2022.

Stuart Hene grew up in Tyler, attending Rice Elementary, Hubbard Middle School and the former Robert E. Lee High School, now known as Tyler Legacy High School. He graduated from Baylor University. He attended Oklahoma City University School of Law and obtained a Juris Doctor and a Certificate in Business Law Financial Services with a Commercial Law Concentration. He practices law and is a co-founder and partner at Tarry and Hene, PLLC. He is also the President of Prestige Energy Consultants, a small oil and gas consulting firm that he operates with his father, Paul Hene. Shirley McKellar serves District 3 of Tyler, and was re-elected to her seat. She got her undergraduate degree from Texas Women’s University in Nursing and Chemistry, and earned a Master’s degree from the University of Texas with honors in community health nursing, criminal justice, and organizational speech communications. She also received a Doctorate in Nursing and Healthcare Management from Columbus University.

