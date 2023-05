Spicy: Trailer debuts for director Eva Longoria’s Cheetos origin story ‘Flamin’ Hot’

Searchlight Pictures has debuted¬†the trailer¬†to director¬†Eva Longoria's¬†Flamin' Hot,¬†movie that tells the tale¬†of¬†Richard Monta√Īez, the Frito Lay custodian who claims to have invented the Flamin' Hot Cheetos recipe "that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon."¬†

While in 2021 Frito Lay officially disputed the snack's origins, the trailer shows¬†Jesse Garcia¬†as the Mexican-American Monta√Īez, who says at the open, "We all write our own stories ... This is mine."¬†

"I have a PhD," he eagerly tells a manager (Matt Walsh). "I'm poor, hungry and determined, sir." 

Inspired by the chili powder Mexicans add to corn, he sought to make a spicy version of the popular snack. He is shown pitching his idea to company executives as a way to appeal to the Latino market, and the rest is history. 

The film debuts on Hulu and Disney+ June 9.

