Spicy: Trailer debuts for director Eva Longoria’s Cheetos origin story ‘Flamin’ Hot’

Searchlight Pictures has debuted the trailer to director Eva Longoria's Flamin' Hot, movie that tells the tale of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay custodian who claims to have invented the Flamin' Hot Cheetos recipe "that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon."

While in 2021 Frito Lay officially disputed the snack's origins, the trailer shows Jesse Garcia as the Mexican-American Montañez, who says at the open, "We all write our own stories ... This is mine."

"I have a PhD," he eagerly tells a manager (Matt Walsh). "I'm poor, hungry and determined, sir."

Inspired by the chili powder Mexicans add to corn, he sought to make a spicy version of the popular snack. He is shown pitching his idea to company executives as a way to appeal to the Latino market, and the rest is history.

The film debuts on Hulu and Disney+ June 9.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

