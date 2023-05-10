Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2023 at 11:40 am

AUSTIN (AP) — A U.S. Army sergeant has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting an armed protester during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Texas. Daniel Perry was sentenced Wednesday. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said he wants to pardon Perry, who argued he shot and killed Garrett Foster in self-defense. The 28-year-old Foster was legally carrying an AK-47 rifle during the July 2020 protest in Austin against police killings and racial injustice. Perry’s attorneys have said Foster pointed the rifle at him as he tried to pass protesters in his car. Witnesses testified at trial that they did not see Foster raise his weapon. Perry was found guilty of murder in April. The Texas Board of Pardon and Parole is already reviewing Perry’s conviction on Abbott’s orders.

