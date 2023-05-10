Today is Wednesday May 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man indicted for striking pregnant woman

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2023 at 11:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man indicted for striking pregnant womanSMITH COUNTY — A man has been arrested after being indicted for the charge of assault to a pregnant person. According to our news partner KETK, Trevor Starnes, 27, caused bodily injury to a pregnant woman by striking her with his hand and “with a hard object and causing the complainant to strike a hard object.” Starnes was booked into the Smith County Jail on May 5 with a bond amount of $25,000. According to online records, Starnes was previously arrested May 20, 2022 for assault of a pregnant person. His record also lists numerous arrests for possession of a controlled substance.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC