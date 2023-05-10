Man indicted for striking pregnant woman

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2023 at 11:36 am

SMITH COUNTY — A man has been arrested after being indicted for the charge of assault to a pregnant person. According to our news partner KETK, Trevor Starnes, 27, caused bodily injury to a pregnant woman by striking her with his hand and “with a hard object and causing the complainant to strike a hard object.” Starnes was booked into the Smith County Jail on May 5 with a bond amount of $25,000. According to online records, Starnes was previously arrested May 20, 2022 for assault of a pregnant person. His record also lists numerous arrests for possession of a controlled substance.

