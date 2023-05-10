Officer who killed mall attack shooter hailed as a hero

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2023 at 11:36 am

ALLEN (AP) — Authorities say the mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall lasted three to four minutes before a local police officer shot and killed the gunman. Hank Sibley, the regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference Tuesday that the Allen police officer who shot and killed 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia acted heroically and saved “countless lives” through his quick action. He says the officer is still processing what happened and isn’t ready to have his name made public. Sibley says the investigation into Garcia’s motive is ongoing, but he expressed “neo-Nazi” beliefs. He also says Garcia had no criminal history before he opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday. Garcia brought eight guns to the scene, including three that he had on him and five that were still in his vehicle, Sibley said. Garcia obtained all of the weapons legally. Sibley said it seems Garcia “targeted the location, rather than a specific group of people,” adding that, “he was very random in the people he killed.”

Garcia joined the Army in 2008 but was terminated three months later without completing his initial training, U.S. Army spokeswoman Heather J. Hagan said. Garcia received an “uncharacterized” discharge, which is common for recruits who don’t make it through training or the first 180 days, according to a defense official who also spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues. That type of discharge — which is not dishonorable — would not set off red flags or require any reports to law enforcement.

