Today is Wednesday May 10, 2023
US to limit asylum at Mexico border, open 100 migration hubs

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2023 at 7:58 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials will begin denying asylum to migrants who show up at the Mexico border without first seeking protection in a country they passed through. It’s part of the Biden administration’s measures meant to crack down on illegal border crossings while creating new legal pathways, including a plan to open 100 regional migration hubs across the Western Hemisphere. Administration officials say the measures are meant to fundamentally alter how migrants arrive at the U.S. southern border. Coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions known as Title 42 had allowed border officials to quickly return many migrants who crossed the border but are ending this week.



