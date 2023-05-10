In Brief: MTV News shutters; Fox cancels ‘Fantasy Island’ reboot, and more

Another Sex and the City vet is joining the cast of the HBO Max sequel, And Just Like That... for season 2. Candice Bergen, who played Carrie Bradshaw's Vogue editor Enid Frick on the original show and in one of the Sex and the City movies, is officially reprising her role, showrunner Michael Patrick King tells Entertainment Weekly. When last we saw her, Enid was trying to recruit bride-to-be Carrie -- played by Sarah Jessica Parker -- as a model for Vogue's "The Last Single Girl" feature in the bridal issue. King also teased trailblazing feminist Gloria Steinem as a guest star, playing herself. And Just Like That... season 2 launches in June...

MTV News is signing off after a 36-year run as part of larger layoffs at the channel's parent company Paramount Global, according to The Hollywood Reporter. MTV News launched in 1987 as The Week in Rock, hosted by correspondent Kurt Loder. It eventually expanded to a bona fide news outlet geared towards Gen X and older millennials, adding other correspondents, including Tabitha Soren, SuChin Pak, Gideon Yago, Alison Stewart. Along the way, MTV News held town halls with Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, John McCain, Bill Gates and others...

Fox has pulled the plug on its reboot of that '70s classic Fantasy Island after two seasons, according to a press release from the network. The show starred Roselyn Sanchez as Elena Roarke, a descendant of Ricardo Montalban's iconic and mysterious host, Mr. Roarke. In a statement, Fox said in part, "We were very pleased with Fantasy Island’s fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers."...



Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Never Have I Ever's upcoming fourth and final season, Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age dramedy that follows the life of an Indian American teen. The clip opens with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Devi, who's just "done the deed" with Ben -- played by Jaren Lewison -- avoiding him at all costs, until she spots him with a new love interest. Meanwhile, her former crush, Paxton -- played by Darren Barnet -- suddenly returns, though Devi is more interested in the suddenly "clawable" Ethan -- portrayed by Michael Cimino. Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young co-star, along with John McEnroe, who narrates. Never Have I Ever, The Final Episodes, premieres June 8...

