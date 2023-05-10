Today is Wednesday May 10, 2023
Prosecutors want 25-year sentence in Texas protest killing

Posted/updated on: May 10, 2023 at 4:06 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Prosecutors want a U.S. Army sergeant who fatally shot an armed man during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Texas to be sentenced to at least 25 years in prison. They say Daniel Perry’s history of racist and provocative texts and social media posts expose a threat of violence likely to resurface. Perry is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday even as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott presses to pardon him under the state’s “Stand Your Ground” self-defense law. Perry was working as a ride-share driver the night he shot Garrett Foster. His lawyers have asked for a sentence of no more than 10 years.



