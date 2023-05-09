Miranda Lambert returns to hometown for ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’ book signing

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2023 at 6:57 pm

LINDALE — East Texas native and Grammy Award-winning country singer Miranda Lambert held a signing for her cookbook “Y’all Eat Yet?” on Tuesday in Lindale. According to our news partner KETK, the book signing was held at Lambert’s boutique called The Pink Pistol which is located on 55 Miranda Lambert Way. Her hometown, Lindale, was the final stop for Lambert’s first book tour after she went to New York City and Los Angeles. “Y’all Eat Yet?” features recipes for everyone with the stories highlighting memories to go along with them.

