Biden: US-Mexico border will be ‘chaotic for a while’

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2023 at 6:43 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden predicts the U.S.-Mexico border will be “chaotic for a while” when pandemic-related restrictions end. He spoke Tuesday as 550 active-duty troops began arriving at the border and migrants weighed whether or when to cross. The restrictions have been in place since 2020, and allowed U.S. officials to quickly return migrants over the border. They are ending later this week and the U.S. is putting into place a set of new policies that will clamp down on illegal crossings while offering migrants a legal path to the United States if they apply online through a government app, have a sponsor and pass background checks.

Go Back