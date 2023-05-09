Today is Tuesday May 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Rare GOP votes in Texas for gun bill after mass shootings

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2023 at 6:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Republican state representatives’ head-turning votes are helping advance a bill in the Texas House that proposes raising the purchase age for AR-style rifles. Reps. Sam Harless and Justin Holland on the House Select Committee on Community Safety voted in favor of the bill. The bill has little chance of becoming law in Texas, but the vote still prompted pushback from powerful gun rights groups Tuesday. Mass killings continue to spread anguish in Texas. That includes a gunman killing eight people at a mall near Dallas. Harless says “every kid has a right to go to school and feel safe.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC