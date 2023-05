Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors in New York

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2023 at 4:52 pm

Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Rep. George Santos has been charged by federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The charges remain under seal so the nature of the allegations is currently unclear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

