Texas shooter’s ‘RWDS’ patch linked to far-right extremists

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2023 at 12:15 pm

DALLAS (AP) – The shooter who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall was wearing a patch that read “RWDS,” short for “Right Wing Death Squad.” It’s a phrase that has been embraced in recent years by far-right extremists who glorify violence against their political enemies. An official with the Anti-Defamation League notes the term originally emerged in the 1970s and ’80s to describe Central and South American paramilitary groups created to support right-wing governments and dictatorships. Authorities have not said what they believe might have motivated 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, who was killed by a police officer who happened to be near the mall Saturday when Garcia opened fire.

Go Back