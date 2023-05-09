Today is Tuesday May 09, 2023
Heat, Lakers both one win away from conference finals

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2023 at 8:39 am
PhotoAlto/Sandro Di Carlo Darsa/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are both one win away from advancing to their respective conference finals after beating their opponents Sunday night.

The Heat bested the New York Knicks 109-101 to take a 3-1 lead in the East Semifinals, while the Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 104-101 in Game 4 of the West Semifinals.

Miami and Los Angeles will both have a chance to advance in the NBA playoffs when they take the court on Wednesday night.

Watch highlights from both games below:

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



