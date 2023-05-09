‘S.W.A.T.’ back for a season 7 in reversal by CBS

(NOTE LANGUAGE) CBS has reversed its decision to cancel S.W.A.T., announcing on Monday that the popular show will return for a seventh and final season, according to Variety.

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year," Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a joint statement.

"S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show storylines and characters, which audiences deserve," the statement continued. "Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. and look forward to its return next season.”



The show -- a remake of the '70s police action drama of the same name staring Criminal Minds' Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a S.W.A.T. sergeant tasked with running a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles -- was a solid performer, and the cancelation drew backlash from viewers on social media, as well as Moore, who called the network's decision to cancel the show "a f****** mistake."

In a lengthy social media post, Moore noted, "We've done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for. And let me tell the truth. We're diverse. Did you know I am the only African American male lead on network TV? Not streaming, not cable, network television."

