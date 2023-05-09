Local results following Saturday’s election

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2023 at 7:46 am

EAST TEXAS — This round of elections is bringing change to two local school districts. According to our news partner KETK, arguably the biggest result of the election comes from Chapel Hill ISD, as all three bond propositions passed totaling over $113 million. This bond means the construction of a new middle school, a new multipurpose center for athletics and fine arts, a new career and tech facility, classroom additions and a new operations facility. Cody Levrets was also elected as the District 4 seat of the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees. The City of Chandler also elected against the sale of alcohol for off-premise consumption.

