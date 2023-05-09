Today is Tuesday May 09, 2023
Nikola Jokic won’t be suspended for incident with Suns owner

Posted/updated on: May 9, 2023 at 5:54 am
ByADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

The NBA isn’t suspending Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic for Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns.

The league announced Monday that it fined Jokic $25,000 for his slight push of Suns owner Mat Ishbia in Game 4 while trying to retrieve the ball in the crowd, but he’ll be available to play Tuesday night in Denver with the series tied 2-2.

Jokic was assessed a technical foul in the second quarter of Game 4 on Sunday night when he tried to snatch the ball from Ishbia, who was sitting courtside, and hit the Suns’ owner with an elbow.

Ishbia took to Twitter on Monday morning to address the situation.

“Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far! That should be and is the only story,” Ishbia tweeted. “Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns!”

The fracas began when Suns guard Josh Okogie crashed into the seats while trying to save a loose ball. He landed in a group of fans on the baseline that included Ishbia, who held the basketball.

Jokic was trying to get the ball quickly — apparently so the Nuggets could start their offensive possession — when he attempted to grab it from Ishbia. The ball flew backward into the crowd, then Ishbia was knocked backward by Jokic’s elbow.

Jokic defended his actions after a game in which he had 53 points and 11 assists.

“The fan put the hand on me first,” Jokic explained. “I thought the league was supposed to protect us. Maybe I am wrong. I know who he is, but he is a fan. Isn’t he?”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Jokic was “going to get the ball and some fan is holding on to the ball like he wants to be part of the game.”

Information from ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk and The Associated Press was used in this report.



