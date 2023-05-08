Army booted Texas mall gunman over mental health

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2023 at 6:23 pm

DALLAS (AP) — The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall was discharged from the Army in 2008 because of mental health issues and apparently had been working as a security guard, according to neighbors and an Army official. Authorities on Monday were investigating what led to the attack Saturday in Allen, which ended when police shot and killed the suspected gunman, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia. Garcia joined the Army in 2008 but was terminated three months later without completing his initial training. According to an Army official who spoke on condition of anonymity, he was kicked out of the Army due to mental health issues.

Go Back