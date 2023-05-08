House visit turns into a drug bust for a woman in East Texas

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2023 at 3:35 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY – On Sunday, a woman was arrested after Henderson County officials went to her house regarding a theft investigation and allegedly found drugs while they were there. According to our news partner KETK the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they sent two officials to Amy Fann’s residence in Golden Oaks just outside of Payne Springs while investigating a theft. While at the residence, officials discovered suspected methamphetamines inside the home. They proceeded to arrested Fann for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and a harassment warrant out of Grayson County. Fann was booked into the Henderson County Jail where she is awaiting arraignment.

