Texas lawmaker resigns ahead of misconduct expulsion vote

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2023 at 3:27 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — A Republican Texas state lawmaker has resigned ahead of an expected vote to expel him after an investigation found he had inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old intern. Rep. Bryan Slaton had faced mounting calls from the party and conservative groups to resign. The legislative investigation determined he gave the intern and another staffer alcohol at his home and had sex with the intern after she was intoxicated. Slaton did not address the allegations in his resignation letter. His attorney previously called them “outrageous” and “false.” The chairman of the House investigations committee said he still plans to call for an expulsion vote Tuesday because Slaton remains an officer of the state until he is replaced.

