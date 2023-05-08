Fire that reignited at Texas plant is extinguished

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2023 at 3:25 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Shell says a fire at its Houston area petrochemical plant is finally extinguished. Crews had been battling the fire at the facility in Deer Park on and off since it began Friday afternoon. Shell announced Saturday that the fire was extinguished then said several hours later it had reignited. On Monday, Shell said the fire was finally put out Sunday night. Nine workers were sent to a hospital but later released. Shell says a protective barrier will prevent any chemical products from running into the nearby Houston Ship Channel. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

