Today is Monday May 08, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Sebastian Maniscalco’s opening pitch at Sunday’s Chicago Cubs game was a real bear

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2023 at 11:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Lionsgate

Comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco came to his hometown of Chicago to promote his new comedy About My Father, and while he was in town, he had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at Sunday's Cubs game.

While it was an honor, The Irishman co-star shared a laugh about it with ABC Audio. "Well, I just ruptured my bicep a few days ago, so I have a hole in my bicep. So I was worried about, you know, throwing this thing and ripping my arm apart," he explains.

"But I did almost a lob. It was a high pop fly into the catcher's mitt."

That said, the experience gave him pause that brought to mind the title of one of his Netflix comedy specials, Is It Me?

"I thought I was going to get a catcher from the Cubs to catch the pitch," Sebastian vented. "They put the mascot in there! Now I'm like, 'When did this start?!' I thought you get a real player, and here I am pitching to a bear." 

Starring Robert De Niro as his dad, About My Father also stars Kim Cattrall, Leslie Bibb and Workaholics vet Anders Holm. It hits theaters May 26.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC