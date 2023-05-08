Today is Monday May 08, 2023
AP source: Biden would veto House GOP bill on immigration

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2023 at 10:34 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden would veto a House GOP bill that aims to restrict asylum, build more border wall and cut a program that allows migrants a chance to stay in the U.S. lawfully. That’s according to an administration official. Republicans are looking to capitalize on the spotlight as immigration surges into the national news this week with the ending of COVID-19 restrictions that allowed border authorities to quickly return many migrants who crossed the border illegally. GOP lawmakers aim to vote on their Secure the Border Act on Thursday — the same day the emergency powers expire. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about a decision that hasn’t yet been announced and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.



