Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Longview

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2023 at 8:48 am

LONGVIEW — Longview Police were dispatched to an armed subject call just before 11:00 Sunday night on Morrison Street. Arriving officers encountered the suspect, who reportedly reached for and produced a handgun. The officer then shot, striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Following the Longview Police Department’s procedures, the Texas Rangers were requested to conduct the investigation. Additional information was not available.

