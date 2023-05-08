Keep Tyler Beautiful to host Paint Recycle Day in May

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2023 at 8:40 am

TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful and the Tyler Solid Waste Department are hosting a Paint Recycling/Collection Event on Saturday, May 20 for Tyler residents who have old and partially used buckets of paint that they would like to dispose. Residents may bring up to 25 gallons of latex or non-latex paint to the Solid Waste employee parking lot in the 300 block of N. Bois D’Arc Ave. on May 20 between 8 a.m. and noon. The Solid Waste employee parking lot is located just north of the intersection of W. Locust Street and N. Bois D’Arc Avenue, near the bus station, just south of the Recycling Center.

“This is a great opportunity to dispose of paint in an environmentally friendly manner for City of Tyler residents,” said Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Erin Garner.

The Solid Waste Department is asking residents to not bring epoxy or aerosol paints. Residents must bring a current water bill and their driver’s license to show proof of residency. No professional or commercial painters will be accepted.

The Recycling Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. and it will be open the morning of the event, so please bring any recyclable items along with your paint cans.

Safety Tips for Transporting Hazardous Waste to the Event:

-Bring paint in its original containers with a label if possible.

-Make sure the container is sealed so it doesn’t leak in your car.

-If the container leaks, put it in a larger container and use an oil absorbing product such as “Oil Dry” or cat litter to soak up spills.

For more information, please contact KTyB Community Coordinator Erin Garner at KTyB@TylerTexas.com or (903) 531-1335. For more information on Keep Tyler Beautiful, click here.

