In Brief: CBS cancels hit ‘S.W.A.T.’, and more

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2023 at 8:16 am

Variety reports CBS has canceled S.W.A.T. after seven seasons. The remake of the 1970s police drama starred Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a S.W.A.T. sergeant tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Rochelle Aytes, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim and Alex Russell. The show's current sixth season winds up on May 19 with an episode titled "Legacy"...

Call Me Kat has been canceled at Fox after three seasons, according to Deadline. The series, which followed Mayim Bialik as the titular character -- an eccentric woman who quits her stable job as a math professor to open a cat café -- was a victim of sagging ratings. Call Me Kat also starred Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant and the late Leslie Jordan, who died in October...

Bill Saluga, the comedian best known for his trademark phrase, “You can call me Ray,” died March 28 in hospice care in Los Angeles, his friend Bill Minkin told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 85. Saluga was also a member of the improvisational comedy group the Ace Trucking Company, alongside Fred Willard. They found success in the 1960s and ’70s. They opened for Tom Jones in Las Vegas and performed on the singer’s 1971 ABC variety show. Saluga's other TV credits include Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Mad About You, Blossom, Home Improvement and Murphy Brown...

