Texas panel says lawmaker should be expelled for misconduct

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2023 at 7:50 am
AUSTIN (AP) — A Texas legislative committee recommended Saturday that GOP Rep. Bryan Slaton be expelled for inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old intern. Slaton, from Royse City, could face an expulsion vote by the full House as early as Tuesday. Slaton has declined to comment on the allegations, and did not immediately respond to a phone message left by The Associated Press Saturday afternoon, but his attorney called the claims “outrageous” and “false” last month. The House General Investigative Committee’s report says the intern was Slaton’s subordinate, and that Slaton provided her with alcohol and then had inappropriate sexual conduct with her. Expelling a state representative would require a two-thirds vote from the full House.



