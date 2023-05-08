‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2023 at 7:50 am

BROWNSVILLE (AP) — A recent surge of migrants in the Brownsville, Texas, area of the U.S.-Mexico border is highlighting immigration challenges as the U.S. prepares for the end of a policy linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a visit to the border last week the U.S. has been preparing for the end of the restrictions called Title 42 on Thursday. But Mayorkas also stressed the situation at the border is “extremely challenging.” On the other end of the Texas border, the city of El Paso has also seen a migrant surge.

