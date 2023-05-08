Today is Monday May 08, 2023
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead

Posted/updated on: May 8, 2023 at 7:50 am
BROWNSVILLE (AP) — Police in Brownsville, Texas, are preparing to arrest the hospitalized driver of an SUV that slammed into a crowd, killing eight people waiting for a bus Sunday outside a migrant shelter in the border city. Police confirmed the latest victim died Sunday night. At least 10 others were injured. The shelter’s surveillance video shows some of the victims were sitting on a curb around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when the driver hit them with an SUV that ran a light before crashing into the victims. Police say they are investigating whether the crash was accidental or intentional and whether the driver was intoxicated.



