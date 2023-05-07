Today is Sunday May 07, 2023
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2023 at 2:00 pm
BROWNSSVILLE – Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and as many as six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop outside of a migrant shelter. Brownsville police say the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday in this border city. The victims were sitting on the curb at a bus stop across the street from the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center. Shelter director Victor Maldonado says he reviewed the shelter’s surveillance video and saw an SUV run a light and crash into the people sitting at the bus stop. He says most of the victims were Venezuelan men.



